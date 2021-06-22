Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VSAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James upgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Viasat stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Viasat has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,225.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.69.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Viasat’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viasat will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

