Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VSAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James upgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.
Viasat stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Viasat has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,225.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.69.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.
Viasat Company Profile
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
