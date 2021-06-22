Viberate One Day Trading Volume Tops $994,287.00 (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Viberate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viberate has a market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $994,287.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Viberate has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Viberate Coin Profile

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

