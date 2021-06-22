VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756,969 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of VICI Properties worth $12,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $4,577,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,898,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,442 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,022,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,078,000 after purchasing an additional 145,034 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period.

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.09.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.25. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

