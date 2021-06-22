Vicki L. Sato Sells 15,174 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $700,583.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,645,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,969,456.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of -1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

VIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $135,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

