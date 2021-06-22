VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQN) Trading 0.7% Higher

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQN)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.87 and last traded at $32.84. 15,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 43,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.19.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.