VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.41 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $17.41 million and $2.32 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00051997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00019091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $207.39 or 0.00638757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00076588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars.

