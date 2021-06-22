VIDY Price Tops $0.0019 (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. VIDY has a total market cap of $18.37 million and $1.27 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 35.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00053963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00020980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $221.05 or 0.00650640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00078143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00039026 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

