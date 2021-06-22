Vidya (VIDYA) Hits Market Cap of $3.01 Million

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Vidya has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $557,335.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0803 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vidya has traded down 44.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00051590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00019074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $207.28 or 0.00637738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00076739 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,281.54 or 0.07019694 BTC.

Vidya Profile

VIDYA is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,505,795 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

