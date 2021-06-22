Virtue Poker (VPP) 1-Day Volume Tops $92,053.00

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Virtue Poker has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $92,053.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Virtue Poker has traded down 42.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Virtue Poker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00044025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00104893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00149453 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,891.59 or 1.00192885 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtue Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtue Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Virtue Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

