Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 31,270 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.0% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.49. 30,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,538,880. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $454.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.87. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

