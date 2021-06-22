Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Reduced by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,837 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.9% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $235.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $457.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.87. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.72.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

