Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,170 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,312,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after acquiring an additional 120,572 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,547,000 after acquiring an additional 174,868 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $34,007,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,396,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,924,000 after acquiring an additional 23,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,323,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,869,000 after acquiring an additional 99,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

VSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NYSE:VSH opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.07. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.