VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.880-6.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.80 billion-12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.77 billion.VMware also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.620-1.620 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.57.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. VMware has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.13.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $4,714,728.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,767,671.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at $21,513,610.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,486 shares of company stock worth $20,173,236. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

