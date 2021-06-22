VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.620-1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion-3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.880-6.880 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.57.

VMW stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,120. The company has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. VMware has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.13.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $1,548,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,733,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,486 shares of company stock worth $20,173,236 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

