VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.620-1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion-3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.880-6.880 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.57.
VMW stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,120. The company has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. VMware has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.13.
In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $1,548,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,733,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,486 shares of company stock worth $20,173,236 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
