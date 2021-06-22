VNT Chain Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 30.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last week, VNT Chain has traded down 51.7% against the US dollar. VNT Chain has a market cap of $13.05 million and $50,003.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNT Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VNT Chain (CRYPTO:VNT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

