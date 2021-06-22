Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VLPNY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Voestalpine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded Voestalpine to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Voestalpine stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 31,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.77. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Voestalpine will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

