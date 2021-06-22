Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VLPNY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Voestalpine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded Voestalpine to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.
Voestalpine stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 31,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.77. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Voestalpine Company Profile
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
