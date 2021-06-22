Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company.

VWAGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Volkswagen stock opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.04. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $75.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.64 billion. Volkswagen had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Volkswagen’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

