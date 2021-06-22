Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €224.70 ($264.35). Volkswagen shares last traded at €218.40 ($256.94), with a volume of 1,519,703 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €254.67 ($299.61).

The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €224.40.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

