Voyager Token (VGX) Price Hits $2.10 on Exchanges

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $466.72 million and $7.99 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.10 or 0.00006212 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.66 or 0.00643992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00078027 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00038629 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token is a coin. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.