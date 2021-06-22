Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading Down 32.4% This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 32.4% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00003927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $22.32 million and $198,050.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00053720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00019713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.84 or 0.00630163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00077043 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,346.61 or 0.07254601 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

