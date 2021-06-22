W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,850,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.04% of W. P. Carey worth $130,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $2,526,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after acquiring an additional 311,098 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 214.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 133.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 25,879 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 54,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 56.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WPC shares. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $76.89 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.40%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

