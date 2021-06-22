W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 523.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,714,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 248.9% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 62.5% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 224.1% during the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 10,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 99.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,461,000 after acquiring an additional 45,336 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GWW opened at $445.09 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $291.22 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $446.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.57.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.85.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.