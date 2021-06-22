Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,416 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,009 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $23,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after purchasing an additional 231,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after acquiring an additional 573,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,987,000 after purchasing an additional 480,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,659,138,000 after purchasing an additional 384,782 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $136.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $382.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.02 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,580,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,303,651 shares of company stock worth $2,426,595,808. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

