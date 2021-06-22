Walthausen & Co. LLC Acquires 12,060 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.59% of Sierra Bancorp worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,838,000 after buying an additional 76,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 195,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 22,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 15,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSRR opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $395.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

