Walthausen & Co. LLC Acquires 17,530 Shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 1.46% of Mackinac Financial worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 12.4% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 55.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mackinac Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MFNC opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. Mackinac Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $211.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MFNC. TheStreet raised Mackinac Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Mackinac Financial Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

