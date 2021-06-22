Walthausen & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,145,000 after buying an additional 134,153 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,085,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,922,000 after buying an additional 36,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 974,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,997,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 954,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,609,000 after buying an additional 19,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,419,000 after buying an additional 23,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

NYSE THG opened at $134.03 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

