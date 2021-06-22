Walthausen & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.41% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after acquiring an additional 183,086 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,303,000 after buying an additional 497,846 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,466,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,105,000 after buying an additional 82,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,441,000 after buying an additional 60,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 115,653 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTT shares. B. Riley increased their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $579.51 million, a PE ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

