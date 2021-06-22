Walthausen & Co. LLC Buys 11,340 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.11% of World Fuel Services worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 13.8% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 14.6% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.30.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

In other World Fuel Services news, CFO Ira M. Birns purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 130,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,062.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 7,628 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $241,197.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,158.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,628 shares of company stock worth $1,861,897. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

