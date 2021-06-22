Walthausen & Co. LLC Buys 3,570 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,930 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.36% of QCR worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCRH. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in QCR in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCRH stock opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.66. The company has a market capitalization of $762.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.17. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

Several research firms have commented on QCRH. Raymond James increased their target price on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

