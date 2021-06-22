Walthausen & Co. LLC Buys 8,410 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,567 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Mitek Systems worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth $549,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

MITK opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.01 million, a P/E ratio of 86.05 and a beta of 0.28. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $19.88.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MITK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.