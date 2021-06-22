Walthausen & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.14% of Cavco Industries worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $218.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.88 and a 52-week high of $242.06.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.79. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.