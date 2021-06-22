Walthausen & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.67% of Radiant Logistics worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 61.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.53 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 1.83%.

Separately, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Radiant Logistics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

