Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) by 81.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,770 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 1.50% of Goodrich Petroleum worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 138.5% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 95,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 53,924 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 172.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 40,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 631,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares during the period. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

GDP opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goodrich Petroleum Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

