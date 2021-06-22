Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,170 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.39% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $87.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.61. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.75 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $611.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

