Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,732 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.71% of SmartFinancial worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.9% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 146,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The company has a market cap of $362.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.75.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $31.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

SMBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James raised shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

