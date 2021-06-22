Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Rogers worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 281.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,451 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Rogers by 43.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after acquiring an additional 43,816 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 238.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 61,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $190.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.05. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $206.13.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

In other Rogers news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total value of $1,343,417.00. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,166 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

