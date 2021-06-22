Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $2.73 Million Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,110 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

