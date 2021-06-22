Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of AXIS Capital worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 28,580 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 506,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,501,000 after acquiring an additional 19,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXS stock opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $36.68 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently -80.77%.

AXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

