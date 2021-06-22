Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lowered its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 58,893 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of OceanFirst Financial worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.67%.

OCFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

