Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.09% of NorthWestern worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $232,564.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at $267,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $540,554 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern stock opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.43. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.52.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.10 million. Research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWE. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

