Walthausen & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.20% of MarineMax worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in MarineMax by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MarineMax by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in MarineMax by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 20,248 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth about $1,267,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MarineMax by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 23,947 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $350,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $1,754,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 118,688 shares in the company, valued at $8,329,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $70.89. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.81.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

