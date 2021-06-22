Walthausen & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Merit Medical Systems worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 212,022 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,199,000 after purchasing an additional 89,564 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,606,000 after purchasing an additional 266,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,709,000 after purchasing an additional 61,335 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 776,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,091,000 after purchasing an additional 63,556 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.73. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 879.84, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,372.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.