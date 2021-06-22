Walthausen & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.13% of Mueller Industries worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 861,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,605,000 after buying an additional 17,053 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 15.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 99,454 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $710,556.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,149 shares of company stock worth $3,010,556. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of MLI opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $48.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $818.15 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

