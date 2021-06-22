Walthausen & Co. LLC Purchases 1,860 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.28% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,585,000 after purchasing an additional 47,130 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 64.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 347,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,964,000 after purchasing an additional 136,025 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 329,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,151,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 243,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,072,000 after buying an additional 25,720 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,095,000 after buying an additional 15,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $487,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $91,893.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,207 shares of company stock worth $2,317,410 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:AGM opened at $100.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.12. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $111.88.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $62.09 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 20.16%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

