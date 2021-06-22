Walthausen & Co. LLC Purchases 63,870 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,870 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.41% of A10 Networks worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 79.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $32,645.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,989.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,332 shares of company stock valued at $97,724 in the last 90 days. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $825.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.52.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $54.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

