Walthausen & Co. LLC Purchases 8,380 Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 1.07% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 696,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,815,000 after buying an additional 39,901 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,268,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 28.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 69,898 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 225,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 179,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. 45.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $41,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,889 shares in the company, valued at $580,927.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at $398,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

