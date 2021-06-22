Walthausen & Co. LLC Purchases 8,970 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,530 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.51% of Farmers National Banc worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 8.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 33.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $488.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. Research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FMNB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

