Walthausen & Co. LLC Purchases New Shares in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.27% of Hawkins as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 104.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after buying an additional 148,347 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 26,531 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1,179.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 111,803 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWKN stock opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $675.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HWKN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

