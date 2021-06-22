Walthausen & Co. LLC Raises Position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.32% of Vectrus worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vectrus by 97.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vectrus by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Vectrus by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

VEC opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59. Vectrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.83 and a 52-week high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

