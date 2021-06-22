Walthausen & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.40% of Arrow Financial worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AROW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arrow Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,899,000 after purchasing an additional 72,296 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Arrow Financial by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arrow Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Arrow Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Arrow Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 5,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $204,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AROW stock opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The company has a market cap of $562.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.09.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

